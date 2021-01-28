Los Angeles mourns Kobe one year after crash

LOS ANGELES • Basketball fans gathered across Los Angeles on Tuesday to remember Kobe Bryant, one year to the day the former National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar perished in a helicopter crash with daughter Gianna and seven others.

Fans laid flowers and Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia at a makeshift memorial outside the Staples Centre, the arena where Bryant became a city icon during a two-decade playing career.

The 41-year-old died on Jan 26 last year when the helicopter they were travelling in slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, in foggy conditions.

In a post on Instagram, Bryant's widow Vanessa published a letter she had received from one of her daughter's best friends which read in part: "You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mum, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."

She added in the post: "I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real."

Bryant's former Lakers team-mate Pau Gasol was among those who tweeted messages of remembrance. "I miss you, hermano (brother)... not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do," the Spaniard wrote.

"Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love... continues to shine in my life and in many others... I hope you and Gigi are smiling down seeing how strong, sweet and amazing your girls are."

Lakers legend Magic Johnson posted a picture of himself in his uniform alongside Bryant.

"Kobe will always be my Lakers brother for life," the Hall of Famer wrote.

The team posted a black and white photograph of Bryant planting an affectionate kiss on his daughter's head, with a caption: "Family is forever." Other Los Angeles sporting franchises, including Major League Baseball's Dodgers and Major League Soccer's Galaxy, also paid tribute.

An emotional 2020 season for the Lakers culminated with LeBron James leading the team to their first NBA championship in 10 years last October, but the Finals Most Valuable Player admitted last weekend he was still struggling to come to terms with his close friend's death.

The National Transportation Safety Board is due to announce the results of its investigation into the deadly crash on Feb 9.

