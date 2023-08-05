Los Angeles Lakers agree terms with Anthony Davis on 3-year US$186m deal: report

LOS ANGELES – National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star forward Anthony Davis has agreed terms on a three-year maximum contract extension worth US$186 million (S$249.2 million), a deal with the NBA’s richest-ever annual extension at US$62 million, ESPN reported on Friday.

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is currently the highest-paid annually, as he will earn US$51.9 million in the 2023-24 season.

When completed, the agreement would link Davis to the Lakers through 2028 at a cost of US$270 million, according to the agent for Davis, Rich Paul. In other words, he will earn a total of US$270 million over the next five seasons.

He is owed US$40.6 million for the upcoming season and US$43.2 million for 2024-25.

The forward, who helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA crown alongside four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, was a key factor in Los Angeles’ run to last season’s Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by eventual champions the Denver Nuggets.

The 30-year-old averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.1 steals a game last term while shooting a career-best 56 per cent from the floor in his fourth campaign since being obtained in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 660 career games (653 starts) with the Pelicans (2012-2019) and the Lakers, Davis has averages of 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

The American became eligible for the maximum extension on Friday and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wasted no time in securing the 2.08m star for the club for another five seasons despite his lack of durability.

Davis, a four-time All-NBA first team and two-time All-Defensive first-team selection, has never has played a full season with the Lakers, slowed by a variety of injuries. The 62 games he played in 2019-20 are his Los Angeles high.

Some may feel such an extension is risky because of how injury-prone the player is. But Paul believes that his client is still worth every penny.

“They understand AD and his work ethic has shown,” he told Sportskeeda on Friday.

“He has some injuries, but it wasn’t due to him not working. It’s not like he came into camp overweight or showed any laziness. There were just fluke things. That happens in the game.”

Davis’ new deal also gives him the chance to unite with 38-year-old playmaker James and a strong supporting cast to bring another crown to the Lakers, who share the all-time NBA record with Boston of 17 titles. AFP, REUTERS