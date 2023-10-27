Damian Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Milwaukee Bucks debut, LA Lakers get NBA win

MILWAUKEE – National Basketball Association (NBA) star guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark a 118-117 home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 33-year-old American, traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in September, had the highest-scoring debut in Bucks history in the season opener for both teams, eclipsing the 1984 mark of 34 by Terry Cummings.
“I came into these type of situations knowing what was expected of me.
“They are encouraging me to be the person to take control and make decisions on what’s going to happen in those moments,” Lillard said.
He made nine-of-20 shots from the floor, including four-of-12 from three-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists.
Milwaukee fans roared with delight as he seized command in the final minutes at the Fiserv Forum.
“That’s what I’m here to do, even when it doesn’t work out. They trust me with that and they know, regardless of what the outcome might be on some of the nights, I’ll be able to handle it,” Lillard said.
He added: “I don’t take it for granted but I also really appreciate the fact they encourage you so early. Everybody knows who I am and what I do and they’re leaving me that space to do it.”
His 39 points marked the fourth-best debut by any player for an NBA team, trailing only Kyrie Irving (50), Kiki Vandeweghe (47) and Wilt Chamberlain (43).
“Dame played a really smart game. He knew when he had to take over. Dame is Dame. We knew what we were getting,” said Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bucks, combining well in his first contest with Lillard as an inside-outside dual threat.
“We want him to be Dame. We want Giannis to be Giannis,” Griffin said. “They complement each other out there. They really do. It’s only going to get better.
“It’s only one game. We showed flashes of what’s to come. We can’t lose sight of the ultimate goal but it’s a good start.”
Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, reserve Kelly Oubre added 27 and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had 24 points for the Sixers, who were without star guard James Harden, left out of the squad over fitness concerns.
The NBA’s new player-participation regulations are being put to the test right from the start of the season, as the league is investigating Harden’s absence from the game, multiple media outlets reported.
In the night’s other NBA game, Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, while LeBron James contributed 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 100-95 Los Angeles Lakers triumph over the visiting Phoenix Suns.
“We can play better, but we’re also a team that’s still trying to come together. We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. Today was a good step in the right direction, but we’ve got to be better,” James said.
NBA all-time scoring leader James and Suns star Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 39 points, played against each other for the first time in a regular-season game since Christmas Day 2018 and hugged after the contest.
Durant passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and sparked the Suns, who were without injured stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal at Crypto.com Arena. AFP, REUTERS