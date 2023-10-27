Damian Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Milwaukee Bucks debut, LA Lakers get NBA win

MILWAUKEE – National Basketball Association (NBA) star guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark a 118-117 home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 33-year-old American, traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in September, had the highest-scoring debut in Bucks history in the season opener for both teams, eclipsing the 1984 mark of 34 by Terry Cummings.

“I came into these type of situations knowing what was expected of me.

“They are encouraging me to be the person to take control and make decisions on what’s going to happen in those moments,” Lillard said.

He made nine-of-20 shots from the floor, including four-of-12 from three-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee fans roared with delight as he seized command in the final minutes at the Fiserv Forum.

“That’s what I’m here to do, even when it doesn’t work out. They trust me with that and they know, regardless of what the outcome might be on some of the nights, I’ll be able to handle it,” Lillard said.

He added: “I don’t take it for granted but I also really appreciate the fact they encourage you so early. Everybody knows who I am and what I do and they’re leaving me that space to do it.”