LeVert back from cancer surgery

PHOENIX • Coming into Saturday, the Indiana Pacers had lost six of their past seven National Basketball Association (NBA) games. But with Caris LeVert making his long-awaited debut, they are hoping his return will boost their play-off hopes.

Indiana have made the post-season for the last five years and while they are ninth (17-20) in the Eastern Conference, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-111 on the road can help build some momentum.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points while Domantas Sabonis had a 22-point triple double as the Pacers handed their opponents, second in the West (25-12), only their fourth loss in 21 games.

LeVert impressed in his first game since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January.

A small cancerous mass on his kidney was unexpectedly discovered during his physical exam and he has spent the last two months recuperating from surgery.

The guard had 13 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes as the Pacers shot 52.9 per cent from the field and were 13 of 28 from three-point distance.

Devin Booker registered 20 points and seven assists, and Dario Saric scored 17 points but the Suns connected on 47.3 per cent of their shots, hitting 12 of 31 from behind the arc.

LeVert expressed his appreciation to the Pacers for their support during the trying time.

"A month and a half ago, two months ago, I didn't even know if I was even gonna be out here, especially this soon, just with everything that happened, so it's definitely a level of gratefulness and just happy to be on the court," he said. "I can't thank those guys enough, and it's gonna be a special rest of the season, for sure, once everybody starts clicking and things like that."

The Pacers locker room celebrated his return with loud claps and support, and coach Nate Bjorkgren believes he can reignite their play-off challenge.

"Absolutely, he energised our team, and his character level is so high," he said. "He's such a good person. He's been a great teammate throughout this entire time that he's been out, so our guys were very happy to have him back out there on the court."

LeVert's former team withstood a late challenge as they ground out a 100-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons in New York. James Harden hit a tie-breaking lay-up with 97 seconds remaining, while posting his ninth triple-double with the Nets (24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) to fend off the visitors, who had a one-point lead with just under three minutes left.

Sabonis and Harden were among five players to get a triple-double on Saturday - an NBA single-day record. The others were Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks).

REUTERS