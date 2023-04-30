Legend of ‘play-off Jamal Murray’ grows as Denver Nuggets thrash Phoenix Sun in NBA Western Conference semi-final opener

LOS ANGELES – The legend of “play-off Jamal Murray” is getting more storied after his 34 points helped the Denver Nuggets dominate Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on Saturday in Game 1 of their National Basketball Association Western Conference semi-final series.

The Canadian point guard scored 20 of his game-high tally in the second half and added nine assists as well as five rebounds.

The 26-year-old scored six three-pointers, including consecutive treys in the final quarter that stemmed a Suns’ comeback.

Said Phoenix coach: “Some of them shots he hit, I don’t think anybody can stop him tonight. But we’ve got to do something a little bit different in our scheme to keep him from getting the ball or get the ball out of his hands.”

Murray missed the last two post-seasons after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in April 2021. The last time he was in the play-offs, Denver reached the Western Conference finals and he averaged 26.5 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 50.5 per cent from the field.

His return to the NBA’s prime time has seen him net 34 or more points in three of his six play-off games.

Said Denver coach Michael Malone: “Jamal just continues to add to the legend of ‘play-off Jamal Murray’. He’s a bad man. I mean, Jamal Murray lives for this.

“The last two years have been tough not having him. Two years ago, we got swept by these guys (the Suns) in the second round, and last year we lost to the eventual world champions (the Golden State Warriors) in the first round.

“When Jamal Murray is healthy and locked and loaded, we know what he is capable of.”

The Nuggets’ two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, who scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds against the Suns, told ESPN: “He is playing amazing. He is definitely showing what he is capable of. He is our best player and we are following him right now.”

For anyone surprised by the Nuggets’ dominant performance against a Suns team with Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Murray had a message.

He said: “We know what we’re capable of. We’re confident in what we do. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, keep proving everybody wrong...

“I have been waiting for a while to be healthy to be back and playing at this level and during this time of the year.”

Six Nuggets players scored in double-digits to give the top seeds a convincing victory against the potentially explosive Suns.