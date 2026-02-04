LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant reunite on NBA All-Star lineup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin in the third quarter at Barclays Center.

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James will reunite with US Olympic teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in a potent NBA All-Star game line-up announced on Feb 3.

A new-look All-Star game will be divided between three teams – two made up of US players, and one from international players. The three teams will play a round-robin mini-tournament before the top two teams in the group face off in a final game.

James, Curry and Durant, three pillars of the USA’s gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will be joined by Boston’s Jaylen Brown, the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Miami’s Norman Powell complete the line-up, known as “USA Stripes”.

The other squad – “USA Stars” – features Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren.

The roster also includes Phoenix Suns ace Devin Booker, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey and Detroit’s Jalen Duren.

The “World” team is led by Oklahoma City’s Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, James’ Los Angeles Lakers teammate Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

The All Star game takes place in Los Angeles on Feb 15.

Meanwhile in NBA regular-season action on Tuesday, James collected 25 points and seven assists as the Lakers seized control early in the finale of a tedious eight-game road trip and cruised to a 125-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

He made 10 of 16 shots, including a pair of thunderous dunks in the first half. He also added three rebounds and had three of the Lakers’ 14 steals.

During his final minutes on the floor, some fans were chanting “We Want Bronny” in hopes of seeing his son, Bronny James, enter the game. The younger James played the final 4min 36sec and earned loud cheers from the mostly pro-Lakers crowd for a pair of baskets.

Doncic added 24 points on 8 of 18 shooting and sat for the fourth quarter after playing 29 minutes. He also handed out five assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Austin Reaves chipped in 15 points in his return after missing 19 straight games with a sprained left ankle.

“We’ve missed him in every facet,” said coach JJ Redick on ESPN.

“Both as an on-ball player, off-ball player, a connector, leadership on the court, competitive spirit – competitive spirit, defensively.”

On his team’s performance, he added: “This has been a lot of travel, a lot of back and forth (the Lakers went 5-3 on their road trip).

“We have weathered it, we have got to keep the foot on the gas going into the All-Star break.”

Elsewhere, Isaiah Hartenstein had his first career triple-double and Shai Gilgeous- Alexander scored 20 points as the Thunder blew out the Orlando Magic 128-92.

Hartenstein had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

Cunningham had 29 points and 10 assists as the host Pistons held off the Nuggets 124-121.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jalen Brunson added 21, fueling the Knicks to their season-best seventh straight win, a 132-101 romp over the Washington Wizards.

Brown posted 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics extended their winning streak to three with a 110-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. AFP, REUTERS







