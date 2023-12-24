LeBron James scores 40 as Los Angeles Lakers top Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – LeBron James, 38, offered a reminder of prowess with 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-120 road win over the youthful Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec 23.

He said: “To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure.”

The loss snapped the Thunder’s three-game National Basketball Association winning streak.

Having lost four consecutive games, and facing what Anthony Davis called a “must-win” tie, Lakers coach Darvin Ham tried to inject some life into his team by shuffling the starting line-up.

Ham started Jarred Vanderbilt and moved D’Angelo Russell to the bench.

Russell hadn’t come off the bench in the regular season since late in the 2020-21 season.

Russell did come off the bench for the Lakers in Game 4 of last season’s Western Conference Finals loss to Denver.

Explaining the tweak, Ham told ESPN: “We chose to lean into our defensive side of the ball. And when you play great defence, it makes the offence a little bit easier. And so, just wanted to lean into that side of the ball. Start out a little bit bigger.”

Ham’s move paid off, as the Lakers scored 71 first-half points to lead by 12 at the break.

Russell was particularly effective in the second, scoring eight consecutive Lakers points to start a 13-3 Los Angeles run to start the quarter and put the Lakers ahead.

Russell scored 12 points in the quarter, going four of five from the field.

Russell was far from the only Laker to get hot in the second, as Los Angeles shot 63.6 per cent from the floor in the quarter.

Said James: “Everyone was making shots and everybody was passing the ball. We were trying to keep it on time, on target and not turn the ball over. That was the key to it.”