LeBron James puts focus on winning, unwilling to ‘start over’ in Year 24

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LeBron James has made several comments indicating he is done as his 42nd birthday approaches.

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James might not be willing to play for the league minimum, but if the potential Lakers free agent keeps retirement on the backburner, he is prioritizing winning over all other factors when considering his options for 2026-27.

James has not officially determined his plan for next season but he is expected to inform the Lakers of his intentions before the NBA draft next month. He has made several comments indicating he is not done as his 42nd birthday (Dec 30) approaches.

“I can control my own destiny,” he said on the “Mind The Game” podcast with Steve Nash.

CBS Sports reported James has ruled out playing for the league minimum and accepting the first major paycut of his career, but he framed the conversation in a different light. He said his main focus and lone priority if he plays another season is a chance to win a championship.

“There’s no way. Because you want to be excited about going to work everyday,” James said of being willing to play for a franchise in rebuilding mode.

“You want to be excited about... winning the day. And being around a group of guys that, you know, feel the same way and trying not to take steps backwards.

“So, yeah I’m not going anywhere it’s a start over at year 24 or things of that nature. Yeah, I’m done with that.”

A reunion with the Lakers is not considered automatic because of contract priorities that include signing Austin Reaves before he clicks out of his contract by exercising a player option for 2026-27.

If a top secondary factor proves to be pay, there are some teams who have work to do if they would like to enter the James Sweepstakes.

There are cap-rich options such as the Chicago Bulls that could be crossed off the list because of the state of their rebuild, but commonly connected potential destinations such as a third tour with the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining Steph Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors could be possible.

If the Lakers decide they want to prioritize James over other additions, Los Angeles can offer him up to the US$48 million max because it holds “Bird Rights” to overpay relative to what other teams could offer.

Team president Rob Pelinka did not directly say James was a top priority but said at his season wrap-up press conference that James is still capable of helping “any team”.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the New York Knicks used an explosive third-quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Josh Hart led the Knicks with a career playoff high 26 points, drilling five of New York’s 13 three-pointers. REUTERS, AFP