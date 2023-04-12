LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers into play-offs after thriller

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have a knack of making things difficult for themselves this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, yet prevailing when it mattered the most.

On Tuesday night, it happened again, as LeBron James scored 30 points to lead the team into the NBA play-offs with a thrilling come-from-behind 108-102 overtime win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The manner of victory was a mini reflection of how the regular season has been for the Lakers. They overcame a disastrous 2-10 start, were 26-32 on Feb 13 before going a massive 17-7 down the stretch to get to the play-in tournament.

Fighting back against the odds has been their forte this campaign, as they clinched seventh seed and advanced to a Western Conference first-round play-off series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies starting on Sunday.

“This is what our sport is all about – getting to April and having an opportunity to play in the post-season,” the 38-year-old James said after the win over the Timberwolves.

“We’ve been battle-tested all year and since the All-Star break we’ve been playing some good basketball.”

Lakers coach Darvin Ham added: “Once you get to the end of things, to have everyone healthy, to be playing in the type of rhythm we’re playing in, to defend at the level that we’re defending at, going into the most important time of the year, you can’t ask for a better situation.”

Minnesota will have a second chance to reach the post-season when they face either New Orleans or Oklahoma City on Friday where the eighth seeding in the Western Conference will be up for grabs.

New Orleans and Oklahoma City face each other on Wednesday (Thursday morning, Singapore time) to determine who will advance to that game.

A nerve-jangling fourth quarter on Tuesday saw the Lakers battle back from a 10-point deficit to move to the brink of victory after James engineered a three-pointer for German international Dennis Schroder to put Los Angeles 98-95 ahead with just 1.4 seconds remaining.

But as the home crowd prepared to celebrate, Anthony Davis was called for a rash foul on Mike Conley as the Timberwolves veteran attempted a desperate game-tying late three.

Conley’s effort missed but he duly stepped up to drain three free-throws under excruciating pressure to tie the game at 98-98 and force overtime.

Yet the Lakers regrouped – like they have been doing all season – to start overtime with a flurry of points, Rui Hachimura’s three-pointer and a Schroder layup putting Los Angeles five points clear at 103-98.