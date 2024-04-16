LeBron James’ LA Lakers take on New Orleans Pelicans as NBA play-in tips off

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James will be out to extend his 21st National Basketball Association (NBA) campaign on April 16 (April 17, Singapore time), when his Los Angeles Lakers open the NBA play-in tournament against the “extremely ready” New Orleans Pelicans.

The winners will book a play-off meeting with the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champions and Western Conference second seeds.

The seventh-seeded Lakers closed the regular season with a dominant 124-108 victory over eighth seeds Pelicans on April 14, and James said that his team cannot afford a let-down against a New Orleans team eager to turn the tables.

“They’re going to be extremely ready for us, and we have to come in with the same sense of urgency,” said the veteran, who at 39 remains a formidable force in the league.

“Tuesday’s game is going to be extremely hard, extremely difficult, extremely physical.

“I’ve always known that, when you play a play-off series – and I look at this like a two-game play-off series – if you win that first game, a team has multiple days to kind of sit on that feeling, or sit with that taste in their mouth of defeat.”

In that game over the weekend, James posted a triple-double and spearheaded the Lakers’ defensive effort on Pelicans big man Zion Williams.

“He’s a beast,” he said of Williamson, who is trying to lead New Orleans to the play-offs for the first time since 2022.

The Lakers might be concerned with the status of their own star Anthony Davis, who hobbled out of the April 14 win in the final minutes, saying his back “locked up” after he took a shove.

The losing team will get one more chance to reach the play-offs, taking on the winning team from the April 16 game between the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings and 10th-placed Golden State Warriors for a first-round meeting with Western Conference top seeds Oklahoma City.

Last season, the Lakers came through the play-in to reach the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Miami Heat did even better out of the play-in, earning the eighth seed in the East and reaching the NBA Finals where they also succumbed to Denver.

The Heat will be trying to retrace that path when they travel to Philadelphia on April 17 to play the 76ers – the winners booking a first-round meeting with Eastern Conference second seeds the New York Knicks.

“We’ve had some great battles with (Miami),” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “I always expect that versus them.”

Nurse was confident that reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who sat out the final game of the regular season to rest his surgically repaired knee, would be “ready to go” against Miami.