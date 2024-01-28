LeBron James and Lakers beat Stephen Curry’s Warriors in double overtime classic

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 145-144 in a National Basketball Association double overtime classic on Jan 27.

James, defied his status as the oldest player in the league at 39, scoring 36 points with 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 48 minutes.

Curry, the 35-year-old two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, finished on the losing side despite an outstanding performance, scoring 46 points with seven assists.

Four-time MVP James settled the game by sinking his two free throws with just a second remaining on the clock.

The Warriors grabbed the one point lead thanks to a superb 28-foot, three-pointer from Curry with 5.2 seconds left. Klay Thompson took the game into the second period of overtime after his 25-foot three with seven seconds remaining.

All that came after Curry levelled the enthralling game with 5.2 seconds left in regulation.

James said the duel with Curry was one he would look back on when his Hall of Fame career is finally over.

“It’s something that you will truly take all in when you are done playing and are able to watch with your grandkids and say that I played against one of the best ever to play this game,” he said.

“Steph came to me after the game and said, ‘How does it keep getting better?’”

In Denver, Nikola Jokic and the defending champions Nuggets held off a Philadelphia 76ers team without star centre Joel Embiid, winning 111-105 on Jan 27.

Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, was a late scratch for the visiting 76ers, sitting out with left knee soreness after his pre-game workout. It is the fourth straight season that Embiid has missed a chance to go face-to-face with two-time MVP Jokic in Denver.

Embiid came on court at the end of the game and chatted with Jokic, who was quick to praise his rival.

“Whether you are a basketball fan, a soccer fan or an NFL (National Football League) fan, I think you need to appreciate what he is doing right now, it’s historic. He’s making history right now,” said the Serb.

Over in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks, second in the East, crushed New Orleans 141-117 ahead of Doc Rivers’ debut on their bench on Jan 29.

Meanwhile, in Boston, a dominant third quarter helped the Los Angeles Clippers stretch their winning streak to five games with a 115-96 road victory over the Celtics.

It was Boston’s second consecutive home loss after starting the season 20-0 in home games. It also ended the team’s three-game winning streak. The Clippers have won 13 of their last 15 games.

Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalising a contract extension that will likely keep him in his post up until 2030, ESPN reported on Jan 27.

A new deal would ensure that Silver still has oversight of the league as it works toward a new media rights deal and potential expansion. Silver has been known to closely work with owners, management and players, more so than his predecessor, David Stern. AFP, REUTERS