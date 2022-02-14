LeBron breaks total points record but Lakers fall again

SAN FRANCISCO • National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James became the unofficial highest-scoring player in combined regular-season and play-off history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday night.

The four-time NBA champion came into the Lakers' road game against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and play-off points.

Legendary centre Abdul-Jabbar finished his Hall of Fame career with 44,149 points - 38,387 in the regular season and 5,762 in the post-season.

Forward James drained a three-pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter on Saturday for his 21st point of the game and a total of 44,152, which vaulted him past Abdul-Jabbar.

He ended the game with 26 points, and now sits third on the all-time regular-season scoring list with 36,526 points and tops the all-time post-season scoring list with 7,631 points.

The 37-year-old is fewer than 500 points from passing Karl Malone for second place on the regular-season scoring list, while he has also has scored 25 points or more in 22 straight games - the longest streak of his career.

But James missed a key last-second free throw as the Lakers lost 117-115 to the Warriors.

Ever the perfectionist, he cut a frustrated figure as Los Angeles (26-31) fell to their third straight defeat, staying ninth in the Western Conference 11/2 games behind their fierce rivals LA Clippers.

Golden State remained second in the West with a 42-15 record.

"It's hard for me to speak on it now because I hate doing anything when it comes in a loss. And we had an opportunity to win a big game tonight," he said.

Still, one missed free throw does not take away from his greatness, with his peers lauding his latest feat.