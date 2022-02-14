LeBron breaks total points record but Lakers fall again

SAN FRANCISCO • National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James became the unofficial highest-scoring player in combined regular-season and play-off history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday night.
The four-time NBA champion came into the Lakers' road game against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and play-off points.
Legendary centre Abdul-Jabbar finished his Hall of Fame career with 44,149 points - 38,387 in the regular season and 5,762 in the post-season.
Forward James drained a three-pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter on Saturday for his 21st point of the game and a total of 44,152, which vaulted him past Abdul-Jabbar.
He ended the game with 26 points, and now sits third on the all-time regular-season scoring list with 36,526 points and tops the all-time post-season scoring list with 7,631 points.
The 37-year-old is fewer than 500 points from passing Karl Malone for second place on the regular-season scoring list, while he has also has scored 25 points or more in 22 straight games - the longest streak of his career.
But James missed a key last-second free throw as the Lakers lost 117-115 to the Warriors.
Ever the perfectionist, he cut a frustrated figure as Los Angeles (26-31) fell to their third straight defeat, staying ninth in the Western Conference 11/2 games behind their fierce rivals LA Clippers.
Golden State remained second in the West with a 42-15 record.
"It's hard for me to speak on it now because I hate doing anything when it comes in a loss. And we had an opportunity to win a big game tonight," he said.
Still, one missed free throw does not take away from his greatness, with his peers lauding his latest feat.
"That's pretty cool. It's incredible," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "Everything the guy has done throughout his career is just remarkable. It's why I believe he's the greatest ever to play."
There was also high praise from the "Splash Brothers" - Stephen Curry, who had 24 points for the hosts, and Klay Thompson, who led all scorers with 33.
"It's wild to think about how many games he's played, how long he's been doing it. The longevity of it all is legendary," Curry said.
"To be in that position where you've played that many games, you've been in so many different play-off runs, won championships and done it year after year, there is no real end in sight.
"That's a pretty special accomplishment. He's probably got his eyes set on the 'real' scoring title. It's crazy to think about."
Thompson added: "I don't know how much longer he has, maybe it's two years, maybe it's three. But NBA fans should appreciate it while they're watching such an amazing player."
