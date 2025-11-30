Oklahoma City Thunder look to avenge lone NBA loss in return trip to Portland Trail Blazers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams shooting over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of the Thunder's 123-119 NBA win at Paycom Center on Nov 28.

– The Oklahoma City Thunder have exploded out of the gate in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a lava-hot 19-1 start.

The lone blemish came in Portland on Nov 5 when the Thunder blew a 22-point lead and lost 121-119 to hosts Trail Blazers.

Oklahoma City return to the scene of that defeat on Nov 30 (Dec 1, Singapore time) when they play Portland and attempt to stretch their latest winning streak to 12 games.

The defending NBA champions are off to the best start since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won their first 20 games en route to a 73-9 record and a Finals appearance. The Thunder are the fifth team in league history to start 19-1 or better.

Oklahoma City notched victory No. 19 on Nov 28 when they beat the visiting Phoenix Suns 123-119 to finish 4-0 in NBA Cup West Group A and advance to the knockout phase.

“Good job to the team,” reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said afterwards. “One step closer to winning the in-season tournament, the Cup. One step in the right direction.

“All these things are cool but we try to focus on getting better and winning basketball games. If we do so, all the fun stuff will take care of itself.”

The Nov 28 contest was the first of the season for star swingman Jalen Williams, who returned from two right wrist operations, the second one in late October. He played through the 2025 post-season with the injury.

He had 11 points and eight assists but made just three of 12 shots in 29 minutes.

“Yeah, it’s going to take some time,” Williams said. “I haven’t played in forever. And there was just a lot behind the scenes as far as what was actually going on with my hand.

“I had two hand surgeries. I’m still trying to figure my way out through my jump shot and dribbling and trying to get my touch back. That’s just something that’s got to progress throughout the season.”

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 37 points and eight assists in the win over Phoenix. He has scored 30 or more points 17 times this season.

He had 35 points in the early-season loss to Portland on 10-of-26 shooting. His 38.5 per cent field goal percentage remains his lowest single-game mark of the season.

His shooting was much better when the Thunder produced a 122-95 rout of the visiting Trail Blazers on Nov. 23. Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of 18 shots (72.2 per cent) and scored 37 points in three quarters of action.

Oklahoma City won their first eight games of the season before the loss in Portland.

When the Trail Blazers prevailed on Nov 5, it snapped a 16-game losing streak against Oklahoma City.

Deni Avdija narrowly missed a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Jerami Grant scored 20 points off the bench.

That was the high point of the campaign for Portland, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games on Nov 26 when the visiting San Antonio Spurs registered a 115-102 victory.

Avdija scored a season-high 37 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.

“At the end of the day, I tried to do the best I can, being aggressive and playing my game,” he said. “Definitely not satisfied because this game is all about winning.”

Shaedon Sharpe scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench after missing four games with a calf injury.

Interim coach Tiago Splitter appreciates the club’s efforts and said the group are learning lessons.

“We’ve got to stay together and keep working,” he said.

“There’s a lot of young guys on our team and they are learning how to win and how to compete in those moments every possession and (they) don’t give up.” REUTERS