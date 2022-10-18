Lakers' success banks on fixing leaky defence

LOS ANGELES - Gritty, no-nonsense defence is not the first thing that springs to mind when assessing the NBA championship credentials of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ever since the 1980s heyday of the "Showtime" Lakers, the franchise has become synonymous with the kind of flamboyance befitting a team based in the entertainment capital of the world.

Yet a dismal 2021-2022 campaign has forced the Lakers to spend their pre-season focusing on rebuilding a defence that last year leaked 115.2 points per game - the third-worst total in the league.

Two years after winning a record-equalling 17th NBA crown, last season's Lakers regressed badly, finishing with a 33-49 record and missing out on a play-off berth. A roster rebuild that saw the arrival of Russell Westbrook and the departure of several players involved in the 2020 title run was seen by many as the main reason behind their defensive demise.

"Defence," was the verdict of LeBron James recently, when asked what areas he hoped to see the team improve on this year.

"Teams that can defend and get stops when needed - they're just simply more successful. Understanding that we can defend, make teams take tough shots, keep them to one shot at the goal, and then rebound and secure the ball puts us in position to be successful throughout the season."

The Lakers' new coach Darvin Ham, meanwhile, says their defensive problems can be solved by a holistic tactical approach, describing his coaching style as "360-degree" basketball.

"You hear about these offensive gurus, or these defensive gurus - both sides of the ball affect one another," Ham said.

"If you're able to play great defence, then your offence is going to look great, because you're not playing against a set defence."

The Lakers have made personnel changes which reflect the emphasis on defence. The arrival of veteran Patrick Beverley gives the team an elite defender renowned for work rate and hustle.

The other imponderable hanging over the Lakers season is the issue of whether James and Anthony Davis can maintain fitness throughout the 82-game campaign. Davis played just 36 times in 2020-2021, and only 40 times last season.

