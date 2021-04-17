Lakers pin hopes on return of fans and Davis

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis is moving closer to a return from a calf and Achilles tendon injury, after coach Frank Vogel revealed the forward had been cleared for "full on-court activity".

Davis, an eight-time All-Star who along with LeBron James led the Lakers to the National Basketball Association (NBA) title last season, was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23 games this season before he was sidelined in February.

The imminent return of the forward is good news for the Lakers, who have dropped down the Western Conference standings to fifth (34-22) during his two-month long absence.

With teammate and Finals Most Valuable Player James absent for nearly a month due to injury and with no return date, Los Angeles' lack of star power was again exposed at the Staples Centre on Thursday, where a limited crowd of 2,000 spectators were allowed in for the first time in over a year to watch the Boston Celtics win 121-113.

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors closed out a perfect three-game road trip with their fifth successive victory.

The Celtics never trailed and their lead was 27 points early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers' bench made the final margin closer.

Boston's Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each scored 15 points. Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson contributed 14 points apiece, and Kemba Walker had 12 points and seven assists.

On the belated presence of fans, Vogel said: "I know it's not full capacity and where we want to be, but it was great to have our fans back and cheering us on.

"It just gave us a different level of energy and juice, and hopefully, it continues to grow. Hopefully, we will be at capacity at some point."

Los Angeles County has had one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in America with over 23,000 deaths and 1.23 million cases and counting.

Getting the start in place of Andre Drummond (bruised right big toe), Lakers centre Marc Gasol had a hot shooting night, finishing four of six from the three-point arc and totalling 18 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Ben McLemore chipped in 17 points off the Los Angeles bench.

The Lakers also got 13 points from Kyle Kuzma, 12 points from Montrezl Harrell and another 10 points from Alfonzo McKinnie.

Vogel added it was "unlikely" but not out of the question that Davis would appear in one of the Lakers' two upcoming games against the league-leading Utah Jazz at home today and again on Monday.

The Lakers are planning to take a cautious approach given his injury record - it is "not going to be a full return to playing 30-some minutes a night" - as they hope to prevent any more setbacks.

