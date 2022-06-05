Lakers hire Ham as their new head coach

LOS ANGELES • Darvin Ham was confirmed as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team announced.

The 48-year-old, an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, who won last year's championship, joins on a multi-year deal.

He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired in April after a disastrous season that saw the 2020 champions fail to reach the play-offs.

Ham's appointment had been widely expected, with reports last month saying he had agreed to sign a four-year deal.

Lakers star LeBron James congratulated Ham via social media, writing: "So damn excited!!!!"

The team's general manager Rob Pelinka said on Friday that Ham would bring a "no-nonsense" approach to the franchise, citing his steady rise through the coaching ranks from developmental league to elite level.

"When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G-League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character," Pelinka said.

"Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin's hardworking approach, which we feel will bring a toughness and a competitive edge to all we do.

"We could not be more honoured to name Darvin as our new head coach."

Ham takes over a Lakers team in disarray after a 33-49 season. The Lakers had been tipped as championship contenders after acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade last year, but the move was widely seen as a failure.

The Athletic also reported on Friday that Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is the front runner for the Charlotte Hornets' head coach vacancy.

Atkinson will have a third meeting with team officials this week and will sit down with team owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan for the first time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

