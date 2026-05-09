LA Lakers return home desperate to remedy 2-0 hole against OKC Thunder

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Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during Game 2.

LOS ANGELES – Consecutive 18-point losses haven’t zapped the Los Angeles Lakers of their belief they can recover to make it a series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But a third straight setback would undoubtedly feel like a near-knockout punch.

The Lakers look to get off the mat on Saturday night (Sunday morning, Singapore time) and back into the NBA Western Conference second-round series when they host the defending champion Thunder.

The two losses in Oklahoma City aren’t the only results that have the Lakers wondering whether they can solve the top-seeded Thunder.

The Thunder and Lakers have played six times this season and Oklahoma City has won them all with an average victory margin of 25.5 points.

With All-Star guard Luka Doncic still sidelined, the situation is bleak.

LeBron James averages 25 points in this series and might have to put on the Superman cape for any chance of a comeback. But Thunder guard Alex Caruso says nobody should overlook what the 41-year-old can do.

“He’s always ready for the moment,” said Caruso, a teammate of James for three seasons (2018-21) with the Lakers. “Everybody wants to talk about his age, but he’s still LeBron James. He’s still capable of being the best player on the court any given night.”

Still, James is concerned about the Game 2 loss putting Los Angeles in a deep hole against the Thunder.

“We tried to execute (the game plan) as close to 48 minutes as possible, but it just didn’t get done,” he said of the 125-107 road loss.

The Lakers turned the ball over 21 times on Thursday, leading to 26 Oklahoma City points.

Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points in Game 2 and the reigning league MVP is averaging just 20 per game in the series, with the Lakers devoting multiple defenders to him on nearly every possession.

The philosophy has instead helped Thunder big man Chet Holmgren flourish. He is averaging 23 points and 10.5 rebounds in the series.

“He’s the ultimate winner (Thursday),” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “There’s nothing he can’t do. When the lights are on, he’s at his best.”

Meanwhile in play-off action on Friday, a dominant Victor Wembanyama powered the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-108 win over Minnesota and a 2-1 lead in their Western series, as the red-hot New York Knicks beat Philadelphia again for a 3-0 advantage.

Playing his first NBA post-season, Wembanyama finished the night in Minneapolis with 39 points overall, plus 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Jalen Brunson starred again with 33 points and nine assists as the in-form Knicks beat the Sixers 108-94 to move within one win of the Eastern Finals. REUTERS, AFP