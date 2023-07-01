Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas, Draymond Green with Warriors in NBA free agency: Reports

NEW YORK - Kyrie Irving agreed to a three-year deal to stay with Dallas and Draymond Green came to terms on a four-year deal to stay with Golden State according to multiple reports as National Basketball Association (NBA) free agency dealmaking began Friday.

Eight-time All-Star guard Irving, who won a title with Cleveland in 2016 but was dogged by off-court controversy in Brooklyn, was traded to Dallas last February and agreed to stay with the Mavericks for US$126 million (S$170.4 million), with a player option for the final season, The Athletic and ESPN reported.

Irving missed more than 50 games with the Nets because of his unvaccinated Covid-19 status and eight more for refusing to apologise for promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media. He averaged 27 points in 20 games with Dallas but the Mavs missed the NBA play-offs.

The Warriors kept forward Green on a four-year deal worth US$100 million, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Green opted out of his contract but the Warriors said they wanted him back, with his $22.3 million next year saving Golden State salary tax money.

Just before the free agency negotiating period began, the NBA announced the salary cap for the 2023-24 season would be US$136.021 million per club with minimum payroll at US$122.418 million and the salary tax starting at US$165.294 million.

Free agency talks were not permitted until Friday under NBA rules, which also outlaw the signing of new deals until Thursday, leaving only media reports to provide the first clues at moves by NBA clubs for next season.

Reigning NBA champions Denver are reportedly losing Bruce Brown to Indiana, who agreed to a two-year deal worth US$45 million with the 26-year-old guard, who scored a career-best 11.5 points a game for the Nuggets in their championship run, playing a career-high 28.5 minutes a game.

Portland, still wondering about the eventual fate of star Damian Lillard, will keep forward Jerami Grant on a five-year deal worth US$160 million, ESPN and The Athletic said.

Kyle Kuzma agreed to re-sign with Washington for US$102 million over four years, guard Coby White agreed a three-year deal for US$40 million to stay in Chicago and guard Caris LeVert is staying with Cleveland on a two-year deal worth US$32 million, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

The Milwaukee Bucks, the 2021 NBA champions, agreed to a deal with forward Khris Middleton on a US$102 million deal over three years that should help them keep Greek star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could become a free agent in 2025.

Still uncertain was the fate of center Brook Lopez, who completed his Bucks contract last season.

The Bucks had last season’s best record in the NBA but lost to Miami in the first round of the play-offs.

A potential suitor for Lopez likely was taken off the board when the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal with guard Gabe Vincent, The Athletic reported.