Kristaps Porzingis’ return sparks Boston Celtics in NBA Finals opener

NEW YORK – Kristaps Porzingis was not going to let a 37-day layoff slow him down during the biggest game of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career.

Playing in the NBA Finals for the first time on June 6, the Celtics big man returned from a 10-game absence to record 20 points off the bench to help Boston defeat the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 at home.

Porzingis had not played since April 29 due to a right calf strain that he suffered during Game 4 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat.

He quickly found his groove again, though, making eight of 13 field-goal attempts against his former team while collecting six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal that I was out for such a long time. But even if I have time off, I can jump right back in and I feel the same way,” the Latvian forward said.

“Whether it’s play-offs, regular season or whatever, I know how to do this. That’s it, just having that confidence, just going out there with full confidence and giving what I have to the team.”

Asked this week if he was 100 per cent recovered from the injury, Porzingis seemed a little hesitant. But after testing himself on the league’s biggest stage, there were no doubts remaining.

“Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m pretty good (physically),” he added. “Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good and I can play like this and I can definitely add to this team.”

His early efforts helped the Celtics lead by as much as 29 points late in the first half, but Dallas got back into the game thanks to a third-quarter outburst headlined by Luka Doncic.

The star guard accounted for 10 points during the Mavericks’ 22-9 surge to open the frame, with his three-pointer cutting Dallas’ deficit to 72-64 with 4min 28sec to go.

Boston responded emphatically, rattling off the next 14 points to take a 22-point lead.

Daniel Gafford closed the third with a pair of free throws to get Dallas within 20, but the Mavericks trailed by at least 17 for the entirety of the fourth.

Even though the visitors were not able to recover completely, Dallas coach Jason Kidd was still able to take some positives out of the comeback bid.

“A lot of good things in that third and fourth that we can build on,” he said.

“That’s what we talked about after the game, and that’s what we have to do. We came out and won the third. Had a great opportunity to cut into that lead. Unfortunately, they go on a run.”

Game 2 is set for June 9 in Boston.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points and added six boards, three steals and three blocks. Jayson Tatum chipped in 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Derrick White netted 15 points.

The victory gave Tatum flashbacks of the 2022 Finals, in which Boston downed the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 before going on to drop the series in six games. Because of that, he is focused on making sure they do not ease up.

“It definitely does feel good to win the first game,” he said. “But we know that two years ago we won the first game and the outcome of that series. So we still have a lot of work to do.”

Brown added that “Dallas is probably getting ready for the next game right now”.

Doncic recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, P.J. Washington had 14 points, Jaden Hardy scored 13 and Kyrie Irving, showered with boos all night, had 12.

“I thought it was going to be a little louder in here, and I’m expecting the same things going into Game 2,” said Irving, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets instead of re-signing with the Celtics in June 2019. REUTERS, AFP