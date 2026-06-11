Knicks stage historic comeback to beat Spurs, move one win from NBA title

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New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (No. 8) makes a game-winning tip shot against San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals in the final second of the fourth quarter on June 8.

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks staged the biggest comeback in National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals history on June 10 as they erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and now need one more win to seal the title.

O.G. Anunoby’s tip-in basket with 1.2 seconds left sealed the thrilling victory to give the Knicks a 3-1 stranglehold on the best-of-seven championship series, which shifts back to San Antonio for game five on June 13.

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points and Anunoby added 33 for New York, putting in the game-winner off Brunson’s three-point attempt that struck the rim.

“Just do whatever it takes to win,” Anunoby said of the basket that sent a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Dylan Harper added 21 points and De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell had 18 apiece for San Antonio, who set a Finals record with 14 three-pointers in the first half but could not make their massive lead stand up.

Brunson put New York in front for the first time with a floater that made it 105-104 with 1:22 remaining.

San Antonio’s Stephon Castle made a pair of free throws but the Knicks came through, Anunoby rising from a scrum of Spurs defenders to clinch the win.

The previous biggest comeback in the Finals was 24 points, by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008. AFP