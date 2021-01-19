Knicks savour shock romp over Celtics

BOSTON • The New York Knicks enjoyed a resounding National Basketball Association (NBA) victory that felt like it was years in the making on Sunday when they routed the Boston Celtics.

Having been among the worst teams in the league for the past few seasons, no one gave the visitors a chance as they travelled to the TD Garden on Sunday.

The Knicks had lost their last five games to the Celtics dating back to Nov 21, 2018, but showed no inferiority complex in a 105-75 blowout victory.

New York led by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter on their way to the franchise's first 30-point win since a 128-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on March 9, 2016.

It was also their first 30-point win over Boston since a 102-70 win on Nov 4, 1997, making a mockery of their Eastern Conference standings with the Celtics (8-4) in second and the Knicks (6-8) in ninth.

Sunday was an all-round perfect day for rookie head coach Tom Thibodeau, who celebrated his 63rd birthday and feels the youthful-looking Knicks may have a shot at sneaking into this season's play-offs for the first time since 2012-13.

"I told our players this: 'The way they're practising - the attitude, the approach and how they're practising - has been a positive,'" he said. "(On Friday), I thought we were terrific in the shoot-around and we played well enough to win on the road.

"We didn't close out the (Cleveland Cavaliers) game we would've liked. Then (Saturday) in practice, I thought was terrific. As long as we're doing the right things, I know we'll improve and we'll keep getting better."

Knicks duo Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett each posted double-doubles, finishing with 20 points and 19 respectively, while teammate Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in November's draft, returned after a 10-game absence to add 12 points.

Boston had their own returnee in Kemba Walker, making his first appearance of the season after missing the first 11 games due to injury, but the guard contributed only nine points in what was a muted performance.

Fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, absent for the second straight game because of a positive Covid-19 test, was a bad miss for the Celtics, who saw their five-game winning run come to an end, and Thibodeau had sympathy for the hosts.

"They've played extremely well short-handed, and dealing with a lot of tough stuff with guys being out," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic is also continuing to play havoc with the NBA's scheduling, with Sunday's games between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder and Cavaliers v Washington Wizards postponed due to Covid-19 safety protocol issues.

Already 14 games have been delayed despite the season, which has been reduced to 72 match-ups because of the crisis, starting only late last month.

REUTERS