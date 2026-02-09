Kawhi Leonard’s 41 points leads the Los Angeles Clippers over the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard working around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during the 115-96 NBA victory at Target Center on Feb 8.

– Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made four steals on Feb 8 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers in a lopsided 115-96 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 34-year-old forward, a two-time NBA champion, matched the second-best road-scoring effort of his career as the Clippers improved to 25-27.

“Just being aggressive. My teammates trust me,” Leonard said. “Every moment when I touch the ball – assist, shooting the basketball or getting a rebound – I’m just trying to help the team win.”

Leonard made three steals in a row at the start of the contest.

“Just wanted to come out early in the game and set a tone for us on the defensive end,” Leonard said. “I reached for the ball, I got it and we got off in transition.”

After dealing away James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the NBA trade deadline, the Clippers played with spark as they awaited the arrival of new players.

“We’ve got a good group,” Leonard said. “Guys are level-headed. They love to play basketball. We’re just going out and competing every night.”

Leonard delivered 24 points in the first half on the way to his fourth 40-point performance of the season for the Clippers, who closed the second quarter with a 20-6 run for a 54-42 half-time lead and never looked back.

Days after French big man Rudy Gobert had called out teammates for “unacceptable” poor effort, the Timberwolves struggled again with their second-fewest points in any game this season.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 23 points while Julius Randle added 17.

Kris Dunn of the Clippers was ejected late in the fourth quarter after shoving Randle in the back to spark a shoving match that was broken up by teammates.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson produced game highs of 31 points and eight assists to spark the New York Knicks over the hosts Boston Celtics 111-89 for their ninth win in 10 games.

Brunson hit 12-of-21 shots from the floor and four-of-eight from three-point range for the visiting Knicks, who improved to 34-19 to match Boston for second in the Eastern Conference.

Josh Hart added 19 points for New York while Jose Alvarado had 12 off the bench in his Knicks debut and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points as the Celtics settled for a season low in points.

The Knicks ended the third quarter with a 15-3 run for an 85-68 lead and cruised from there, the Celtics going zero-for-10 from three-point range in the third quarter.

In another game between East teams, Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while R.J. Barrett added 20 points to lead the Toronto Raptors (32-22) over the visiting Indiana Pacers 122-104.

Former Raptors star Pascal Siakam of Cameroon scored 18 points to lead Indiana (13-40), which suffered a fourth loss in a row.

Elsewhere, Bam Adebayo scored 22 points for the Miami Heat and Norman Powell added 21 to lead the Heat in a 132-101 road triumph over the Washington Wizards. AFP