Julius Randle helps New York Knicks pull away from Cleveland Cavaliers in 2nd half

CLEVELAND – Julius Randle posted a double-double on Tuesday night for the visiting New York Knicks, who pulled away in the second half to defeat the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 109-91 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) opener of a home-and-home set.

Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who outscored the Cavaliers 51-39 in the second half. The two Eastern Conference rivals are slated to play again on Wednesday night in New York.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points for the Cavaliers on his return from a one-game absence caused by a hamstring injury. Isaac Okoro and reserve Georges Niang had 11 points apiece, and Craig Porter added 10 points off the bench.

However, Cleveland – playing without starters Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) as well as key reserve Caris LeVert (hamstring) – held just a pair of two-point first-quarter leads against the Knicks at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Garland has missed the past three games, while Allen has yet to play this season. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff hopes Allen will return soon.

“It’s hit us at a tough time, obviously. Our approach is no different, but you have to accept the results of the situation,” Bickerstaff said.

The result on Tuesday was the same as the last time the Knicks and Cavaliers played in April, when New York defeated Cleveland four games to one in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

Mitchell acknowledged that the Cavaliers were eager to face the Knicks again, but that it couldn’t become the focal point for Cleveland, who will face New York just once more this season after Wednesday, in Ohio on March 3.

“You always have that game circled,” Mitchell said.

“But at the end of the day, we lost. Move on. It’s a new year. We’re competitors, for sure. When you lose to a team like that, you want to go out there and get it. But we’ve got to go out and get one (Wednesday). And if not, we have to move on with this season.”

While the final margin of victory on Tuesday was lopsided, New York will be looking to play a more complete game on Wednesday. Randle posted his fourth double-double in as many games this season, while Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and RJ Barrett poured in 16 points.