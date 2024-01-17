Joel Embiid scores 41 as Sixers down Nuggets; Suns rally stuns Kings

LOS ANGELES – Great recognises great, that was how it was like in the National Basketball Association on Jan 16.

Joel Embiid conjured a second straight 40-point performance to outduel Nikola Jokic as the Philadelphia 76ers downed NBA champions the Denver Nuggets 126-121 at home.

A heavyweight showdown pitting reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid against Denver’s two-time MVP Jokic did not disappoint as the two teams went toe-to-toe from the outset.

Embiid, who scored 41 points on his return from injury in the Sixers’ win over Houston a day earlier, was once again in superb form, finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

The 29-year-old was imperious down the stretch, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia transformed a six-point deficit into victory.

“I’m just letting the game come to me, but the credit goes to my teammates – they put me in the best position to succeed and they trust me, that’s the key,” he said after a game watched by a sellout crowd of 19,775 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Centre.

“I would not be doing what I’m doing without the trust they have in me.”

Embiid embraced Jokic following the final buzzer, sharing a friendly exchange after a hard-fought game.

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league,” Embiid said.

“He won a championship, and that’s the best team in the league and he’s a finals MVP. I just told him to keep going.”

The game had been finely poised at 111-111 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Embiid re-entered the fray just after Jokic checked back in from the bench, and it was the Cameroon-born power forward who ultimately seized control of the contest.

He received scoring support from Tyrese Maxey with 25 points – including four three-pointers – while Tobias Harris pitched in with 24 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 11 points.