Joel Embiid scores 30 as Philadelphia 76ers extend winning streak

LOS ANGELES – A “very sloppy” Joel Embiid scored 30 points to lead the resurgent Philadelphia 76ers to a fourth straight victory with a 116-96 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies on April 6.

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Embiid returned from a two-month injury layoff on April 2 to help the Sixers upset the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 30-year-old forward followed that up with a 29-point performance in the win over the Miami Heat on April 4, and then led the rout of Memphis on the road.

But Embiid said: “I was still very sloppy. I’m not used to the pace (like) before I got hurt. I’ve just got to get used to that pace.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse added: “I like some of the things. We obviously got to run a bunch of different kinds of formations for him. He’s working his way back.”

Against Memphis, the Sixers were into their stride quickly, leading from early in the first quarter to complete a wire-to-wire victory.

Embiid, who was rested for most of the fourth quarter with victory assured, finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The win saw Philadelphia improve to 43-35 to remain eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Before the centre’s injury in January, the Sixers were safely embedded in the upper reaches of the standings, firmly on course for an automatic play-off spot.

However, in Embiid’s absence, the Sixers slid down the standings and are now in line to fight through the play-in tournament following the conclusion of regular season play on April 14.

In other games on April 6, the Los Angeles Lakers bagged a fourth straight win with an impressive 116-97 blowout against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who sit in third place in the East.

Point guard D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers scorers with 28 points, while LeBron James posted 24 and Anthony Davis had 22 points with 13 rebounds.

The Lakers performance was yet further evidence that coach Darvin Ham’s team are rounding into form at the right time of the season.

The Lakers have now won nine of their last 10 games, and are still in with a chance of forcing their way into the automatic play-off spots.

As things stand, the Lakers are eighth in the West with a 45-33 record, just behind the seventh-placed New Orleans Pelicans (45-32) and the Phoenix Suns, who occupy the sixth play-off spot with a 46-31 record.