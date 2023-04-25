Jimmy Butler says ‘complete team effort’ behind 56-point gem

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler saluted his Miami Heat teammates on Monday night after his 56-point masterpiece left the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks facing an early exit from the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs.

The forward produced one of the greatest scoring displays in play-off history in a 119-114 home win, which also means Miami need just one more victory in the best-of-seven series to advance as they lead 3-1.

The 33-year-old six-time NBA All-Star insisted that his solo gem – the joint fourth-highest individual points tally in play-off history – owed as much to the selflessness of his teammates as his own big-game temperament.

“This legit was a complete team effort,” Butler said.

“I know everybody sees the 56 points, but if my teammates aren’t looking to get me the ball, or setting great screens, where I can get to my right or my left or the free-throw line, this game’s a lot different.

“A lot of shots went in tonight. But my teammates kept feeding me the ball and telling me to attack. When you’ve got teammates like that, good things happen.”

Butler added that the win also reflected Miami’s battle-hardened team spirit.

The Heat forced their way into the play-offs only via the play-in tournament, and they are the lowest-ranked seed in the Eastern Conference’s post-season bracket.

But none of all that matters now as they aim to go far in the play-offs.

“The best thing about this group is that we’re confident, no matter what,” Butler said.

“We believe we can compete with anybody as long as we’re together. We all really love being around one another. And through the good and bad you can tell one another the truth, and you move on.

“That’s the formula right now – and that’s the reason we’re winning.

“We knew what we were capable of even if nobody outside of this building or this roster believed in us. We just want to continue what we know is possible – play good basketball, smile and have fun, and be together no matter what.”