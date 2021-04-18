Jazz remain on pace despite Mitchell's late injury

SALT LAKE CITY • Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points before leaving with a sprained right ankle early in the third quarter, but the Utah Jazz rallied in his absence to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday with new part-owner and National Basketball Association great Dwyane Wade in attendance.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 24 points and Jordan Clarkson returned from his four-game injury absence to help the comeback effort with 18 points.

Rudy Gobert also contributed 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocked shots as league-leading Utah (42-14) won for the 13th time in 16 games.

Caris LeVert led Indiana (26-29) with 24 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah won despite Mitchell leaving the game less than four minutes into the third quarter after he landed awkwardly on his right foot. The two-time All-Star walked slowly to the training room with the help of teammates on each side.

The guard will undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury.

Gobert said: "Unfortunately, we lost Donovan. Hopefully, it's not something bad. But I'm proud of the way we kept fighting through the game."

The Jazz announced before the matinee tip-off that Wade had purchased a stake to join majority billionaire owner Ryan Smith, who bought the team from the Miller family last October.

"As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," the Miami Heat legend said at his first game as part-owner. "I'm excited to help take the Jazz to the next level."

