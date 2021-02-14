Jazz quartet in tune as Utah sweep aside Bucks

LOS ANGELES • Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles scored 27 points each as the league-leading Utah Jazz used an explosive attack to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 and continue their National Basketball Association (NBA) run on Friday.

The Jazz had four players scoring 25 points in a game for the first time in franchise history, as Donovan Mitchell (26) and Jordan Clarkson (25) also got into an offensive flow before a pandemic-limited crowd of almost 4,000 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It was the sixth straight win and the 17th victory in 18 games for the Jazz (21-5), who became the first NBA team to reach the 20-win mark in beating Boston last week.

"It just looks fun. Like when I watch them play, it looks fun, it looks easy," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

"It looks simple. For sure, they look like us last year, and man, when you're at that point and you're playing with that confidence you're hard to beat for sure."

Gobert had 12 assists and four blocks while Clarkson hit four three-pointers for Utah, who have beaten the Bucks twice this season and both times by double digits.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and six assists but Milwaukee (16-10) lost their second game in a row.

Elsewhere, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 63 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 for their seventh straight win.

For the first time in four games the defending champions did not have to go into overtime, but they had to rally from a 20-point deficit for the second game in a row.

"We got to figure that out," said James. "We shouldn't be down in the first quarter. We can't do that against good teams and we got some good teams coming up. Being down 22-2 is not a good ingredient for championship team, but we found a way to get it done."

Davis scored 35 points and James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers (21-6) while the Grizzlies dropped to 10-11.

