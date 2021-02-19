Jazz keep it tight to notch ninth straight win

LOS ANGELES • Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and the Utah Jazz captured their ninth consecutive victory in the National Basketball Association, a 114-96 decision over the hosts Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert contributed 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Jazz, who now have won 20 of their past 21 games, with their lone setback during that stretch coming on Jan 31 at Denver.

The Clippers again played without the injured All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while Nicolas Batum was also missing and their four-game winning streak came to an end against the Western Conference-leading Jazz without their main men.

The Clippers outshot the Jazz 48.8 per cent to 38.8 per cent in the first half. They were also hurt by 18 turnovers while Utah gave the ball away only 13 times.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, whose team fell to 3-2 this season without both Leonard and George, said his players gave it their all but it was always an uphill task.

Leonard has missed the past three games with a bruised leg, while George has been absent for the last seven due to a toe injury.

"I can't fault our effort and our competing, (but) it's just one of those games where they played well enough to beat us, especially in the fourth quarter when they got it going," Lue said.

"That's why they're the best in the league defensively, because of the way they make you play."

This will be a far more competitive match-up when Leonard and George are on the court but for now, the Jazz have the Clippers' number after beating them for the ninth time in their last 12 meetings.

"I think it really started from the defensive end, our physicality," Gobert, who put on a dominant showing at both ends, said.

"They (the Clippers) were really aggressive in the first half. They were just playing harder than us. Regardless of who we play, we can't really let that happen if we're going to be the team we want to be. In the second half, we became more aggressive and we got better shots."

Both sides will clash again today at the Staples Centre but neither George or Leonard are expected to return in time for the second of back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Jazz coach Quin Snyder is set to lead the West team in the upcoming All-Star Game, according to ESPN, marking the first time that honour has fallen to a Utah honcho since Frank Layden 37 years ago.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, whose Sixers team lead the East, is also "in line" to be his opposite number.

Starters for next month's game will be announced before this weekend, with the reserves being named next Tuesday.

REUTERS