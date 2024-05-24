Jaylen Brown shines as Boston Celtics take 2-0 lead over Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton hurt

NEW YORK – Jaylen Brown did not admit it but he had a point to prove on May 23, as he led the Boston Celtics to a Game 2 home win over the Indiana Pacers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals.

One night after being snubbed from making a second successive All-NBA team, he scored 40 points to propel Boston to a 126-110 victory and a 2-0 lead over a Pacers team rocked by an injury to Tyrese Haliburton.

Brown tied a career play-off high to help the top-seeded Celtics break their Game 2 jinx. They had dropped the second game before prevailing in each of the first two rounds – against the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But they head to Indianapolis for Game 3 on May 25 in control of the best-of-seven series.

Asked if the All-NBA snub had given him more motivation, Brown said: “No, I wouldn’t say that.”

Pressed further, he added: “We’re two games from the Finals. I don’t got time to give a (expletive).”

The Pacers have excelled at home, but now have concerns over All-Star point guard Haliburton, who departed late in the third quarter with a left hamstring injury and did not return.