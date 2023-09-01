Japan take pole position in Basketball World Cup's Olympic race

OKINAWA – Japan took a “gutsy” giant step towards Olympic qualification at the basketball World Cup on Thursday, while South Sudan and Egypt also gave themselves a chance of a 2024 Paris Games berth.

Half of the World Cup’s 32 teams have already been eliminated from title contention, but seven Olympic places are still up for grabs at the tournament.

The highest-placed finishers from each of Asia, Africa and Oceania will all qualify for Paris, along with the top two teams from both Europe and the Americas.

World Cup co-hosts Japan were the only one of the six Asian teams to take a win into the classification round and they ended the day with two after roaring back to beat Venezuela 86-77 in Okinawa.

The Japanese were trailing by nine points heading into the fourth quarter and head coach Tom Hovasse said that “it took guts” for them to keep going.

“Great win for Japan basketball,” he said.

“We’re still learning and getting better but these are the games that it takes to continue on this process and continue getting better and better.

“These type of experiences are fantastic for all of these guys.”

Makoto Hiejima led Japan in scoring with 23 points, followed by Yuta Watanabe on 21.

Japan also used a late comeback to beat Finland in the first round and Hovasse said the home crowd had played a big part in his team’s success.

“Without them, I don’t think we win either one of these games. Their support was incredible,” he added.

Japan will seal their place at the Paris Games if they beat Cape Verde in their final game on Saturday, but China and Lebanon will be waiting to pounce if they slip up.

Both teams claimed their first wins on Thursday, China beating Angola 83-76 and Lebanon beating Cote d’Ivoire 94-84.