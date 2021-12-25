James: We need some of our guys back

LOS ANGELES • Things have not been going right for the depleted Los Angeles Lakers this month.

They have been affected by players in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Covid-19 health and safety protocols, culminating in a season-high fourth straight defeat on Thursday which LeBron James attributed to a makeshift team lacking "chemistry".

On top of that, they did not manage to give the Staples Centre a victorious send-off as the downtown Los Angeles venue will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena today.

The Lakers fell to 16-17 this season after Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack - with six players in double figures - to roll to a 138-110 win.

"We have no chemistry with any line-up from the simple fact that we haven't logged any minutes," James, who had a game-high 36 points, lamented on ESPN.

"All of our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols. We don't need a full roster. We just need some of our guys back."

Russell Westbrook had 30 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers, who continued to be short-handed with Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves in health and safety protocols.

Coach Frank Vogel has also been in the protocols, causing him to miss his third consecutive game.

The team were also without Anthony Davis for the third straight match, and he is expected to miss four weeks with a knee injury.

Derrick White added 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 21 for the Spurs (13-18), who finished a 3-1 road trip.

Keldon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Doug McDermott and Jock Landale added 13 points each.