James keeps emotions in check as Lakers seek rebound

ORLANDO • LeBron James on Monday said he is not letting the highs and lows of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals get the better of him, preferring to focus on fixing the mistakes that led his Los Angeles Lakers to fall 115-104 to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Lakers enjoy a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series but the team had an off-day in Game 3, committing 20 turnovers and suffering too many defensive breakdowns against a short-handed Heat squad.

A frustrated James left the court with 10 seconds left in Sunday's game but the veteran forward vowed that the team will be better in Game 4.

"We're able to take a loss and understand why we lost. Understand things that we should have done better and things that we can apply to the next game to be better," he said.

"Obviously, no one wants to ever lose. You hate that feeling, especially when you know you didn't play your best, and I definitely wasn't at my best last night from an individual standpoint.

"So I take that responsibility and I take that with a lot of passion and understanding of how I can be much better in the following game."

The 35-year-old is two wins away from his fourth championship and said his experience has helped him appreciate the importance of managing his emotions.

"Throughout the postseason, I stay even keel," he said.

"As I've grown in this game and I've grown over the years, I kind of stay even keel, understanding that there's always another opportunity to get better. We have that opportunity today and also tomorrow night in the game."

This year's NBA Finals will cap a season unlike any other as play restarted in July after a four-month hiatus with all games held at Disney World in Florida to limit the risk from the coronavirus.

Miami players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic on Monday said they were itching to return to action after being sidelined with injuries as their team look to battle back from the deficit.

Adebayo suffered a neck strain and Dragic tore his left heel ligament in Game 1 and it is unclear when they will be cleared to return.

"I'm getting better," said Adebayo, who has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in the play-offs.

"I'm trying to get back as quickly as possible."

He added that the medical staff are "trying to make sure I'm safe and I'm ready to play".

Dragic, who is averaging 19.9 points per game in the play-offs, said he was improving but remained in a lot of pain.

"I want to be out there with my team. That's no secret. That's what I was working my whole career for 12 years in the NBA," he said.

After losing the first two games by double digits, the Heat won on Sunday thanks in no small part to Jimmy Butler's 40-point triple double.

"We're not going to lay down; we're going to fight back in this thing and even it up 2-2," he said.

REUTERS

LA LAKERS V MIAMI HEAT

Game 4: StarHub Ch202, 9am