James Harden’s 55 leads Los Angeles Clippers’ win as Detroit Pistons’ streak hits 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden dribbling the ball during a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov 17, 2025. He scored a Clippers-record 55 points in a 131-116 National Basketball Association victory at the Charlotte Hornets on Nov 22

– James Harden scored a Los Angeles Clippers-record 55 points in a 131-116 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at the Charlotte Hornets on Nov 22, while the Detroit Pistons stretched their winning streak to 12 games by beating Milwaukee 129-116.

The Clippers improved to 5-11 while extending the Hornets’ losing streak to five games.

Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 27 points in the first quarter for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

“The work I put in individually, I do it for the entire team,” Harden said. “I’m just trying to find ways to win games.”

The 36-year-old guard, who helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2012, made 17 of 26 shots from the floor, 10 of 16 from three-point range, and hit 11 of 14 free throws in his record-setting effort while also passing off seven assists.

Bob McAdoo and Charles Smith had previously shared the franchise record with 52-point performances.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was quoted by The Athletic as saying: “He carried us offensively. I thought we did it the right way – got the ball to the second side, and then, he was able to get to his actions, get to his one-on-one. And I thought we trusted.

“James did a great job; they were firing in the second half, and just trusting the pass and trusting our guys to make the right play. Which we were able to do in the second half. So, that was just really good to see.”

Croatian centre Ivica Zubac contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

Kon Knueppel led the Hornets (4-12) with 26 points.

The Clippers’ 40-year-old guard Chris Paul, second in all-time NBA steals and assists, hinted on social media that this 21st campaign will be his final NBA season, saying, “What a ride... GRATEFUL for this last one.”

The Clippers are expected to welcome back Kawhi Leonard on Nov 23 (Nov 24, Singapore time) when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has missed 10 games with a sprained right ankle and foot.

In Milwaukee, the Pistons – who have not won a play-off series since 2008 – achieved their longest winning streak since 2004, the last year they won the NBA title.

Cade Cunningham sparked Detroit with 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, as the Pistons stayed atop the Eastern Conference at 14-2.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the defensive work of Ausar Thompson early in the game with setting the tempo for a victory.

“We’re an elite team when we can get out in transition and when he is pressuring the ball like that, making deflections, it energises everybody behind him,” Bickerstaff said.

The Bucks, who fell to 8-9, were without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a groin strain.

“Their physicality completely took us out of our offence,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “They physically wanted to send a message and they did.”

Elsewhere, Orlando’s German forward Franz Wagner scored 37 points, one point shy of matching his career best, as the Magic beat the visiting New York Knicks 133-121 for a sixth win in seven games.

In Chicago, Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Josh Giddey had a triple-double for the Bulls with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 121-120 home victory over Washington.

The Wizards fell to an NBA-worst 1-15 with their 14th loss in a row.

Meanwhile, Spanish forward Santi Aldama scored 20 points, while Zach Edey added 12 points and 15 rebounds to spark the Memphis Grizzlies to a 102-96 victory at Dallas. Klay Thompson scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Mavericks. AFP

