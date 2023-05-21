Jamal Murray sinks LA Lakers to put Denver Nuggets on brink

LOS ANGELES – Jamal Murray “caught fire” on Saturday night, much to the annoyance of opposing coach Darvin Ham, as the guard’s 37 points led the Denver Nuggets to a 119-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The victory moved the Nuggets to 3-0 in their Western Conference Finals and within one win of reaching the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals for the first time in the team’s history.

After claiming back-to-back victories at home in Games 1 and 2, Denver delivered a performance of ruthless precision to dispatch LeBron James and 17-time champions Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Murray added seven rebounds and six assists while Nikola Jokic had 24 points – including 15 in the fourth quarter – to steer the Nuggets to their win.

“We stayed with it,” Murray told ESPN afterwards.

“We just had a hit-first mentality that we’ve had through the play-offs. We kept them at a distance for most of the game.

“I just felt like we executed throughout the game and hit first.”

Anthony Davis led the Lakers’ scoring with 28 points while James and Austin Reaves added 23 points apiece.

Lakers coach Ham admitted his team had been unable to handle Murray early on.

“He got off scorching,” he said of the Nuggets star.

“He’s one of those players, once he starts to see them go in, it’s just he catches fire, and he rolls them off pretty quickly, which he did in that first half.

“Basically carried them offensively through that half. They have been at the top of the food chain for a reason and have a plethora of guys that can hurt you, as was on full display tonight.

“Circumstances are what they are. Difficult but not impossible.”

A typically star-studded crowd with the likes of Hollywood actors Jack Nicholson and Denzel Washington sitting at courtside were unable to inspire the Lakers, who now must win Game 4 on Monday to avoid a clean sweep.