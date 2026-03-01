Jalen Duren's surge for East-leading Detroit Pistons tests Orlando Magic

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against Thomas Bryant of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

ORLANDO – One word springs to mind for Detroit forward Ausar Thompson when asked to describe teammate Jalen Duren’s recent surge.

“Domination,” he said.

It is an ominous thought for the Orlando Magic, who host in-form Duren and the NBA Eastern Conference-leading Pistons on Sunday (Monday morning, Singapore time).

Duren matched his season and career high of 33 points, along with 16 rebounds and three blocks, leading the Pistons to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

He is in some of the best form of his blossoming career, chalking up at least 25 points and 13 boards in each of his last four outings.

The first-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 18.5 points this season, to go with 10.8 rebounds.

“Super aggressive, super strong – I feel like if you take a bump from him, it’s not a normal bump,” Thompson said of Duren. “It’s like getting hit by a train. Him coming down with a full head of speed, (and) them playing back is to his advantage.

“He’s just doing extra now. He’s just trying to show off.”

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff is excited by the impressive way Duren has turned things around.

“It’s that moment when you figure it out, and all the things coming together,” he said. “And I think they’re coming together for him. The game slowed down for him, his understanding of the spacing and when to attack, all those things have slowed down and given him opportunities.”

As a team, the Pistons trailed for most of the fourth quarter against the Cavs before clawing back to draw level at the end of regulation, then controlled overtime defensively.

Detroit’s lofty standing at the top of the East is no fluke.

“We’re ready,” Thompson added. “We’re ready for any moment. Minor setbacks don’t mess with our heads. We just keep our heads at the task ahead.”

That task will be in the form of an Orlando side smarting after a 113-108 defeat to the visiting Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The Magic were in complete control, up 76-57, before that big lead was wiped in the space of just 3min 31sec as Houston went on a 21-0 third-quarter tear.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley is confident about what his team must improve to prevent a repeat of that disaster.

“Not turn the ball over,” he said. “We need to take care of the basketball. That’s what sparked them (Rockets). We had done a great job prior to that, taking care of the ball, making them have to play long possessions one-on-one individually.”

Desmond Bane will be key following his 30 points. He is averaging 20.3 points on the season and 28.3 points across the Magic’s past six, which includes four 30-plus outings.

“We’re going to respond for sure,” he said. “I think we’ve done that all season long. I don’t think responding is something that this team has struggled with. Two days off, good opportunity to have a break and reset. Excited for another game at home.” REUTERS