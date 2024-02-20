Jacque Vaughn axed as head coach of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets after 21-33 start

NEW YORK - Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Brooklyn Nets on Feb 19 after a 21-33 start to the current campaign, the team announced.

The Nets rank 11th in the Eastern Conference, two-and-a-half games behind Atlanta for the final play-in spot.

Vaughn, who had a brief stint as the Nets’ coach in 2020, replaced Steve Nash in November 2022 and went 71-68 guiding the Nets over parts of three seasons.

His firing comes a year after signing a contract extension with the Nets.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

“Jacque has represented this organisation with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure.”

The Nets did not announce who will coach the squad through the remainder of the season.

Vaughn also was fired in his third season during a head coaching stint with Orlando, guiding the Magic to a 58-158 record from 2012-2015.

The 49-year-old American played in the NBA as a point guard from 1997 through 2009, winning an NBA title with San Antonio in 2007 and averaging 4.5 points a game combined for Utah, Atlanta, Orlando, San Antonio and the Nets. AFP