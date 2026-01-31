Indiana Pacers aim for continued improvement against Atlanta Hawks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam dribbling against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan 28.

– The Indiana Pacers have won just 12 of their first 48 games, but every so often they offer glimpses of the team that reached the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals last season.

The injury-plagued team will look to build on an encouraging victory when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Jan 31 (Feb 1 morning, Singapore time) in Indianapolis.

Indiana rallied for a 113-110 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan 28, while Atlanta had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 104-86 home loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan 29.

Pascal Siakam has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games for the Pacers, who have used a league-high 25 different starting line-up combinations this season.

The team’s lengthy injury list includes point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

“We understand that we’re in a different place and a different position,” Siakam said.

“But I just feel like no matter all the adversity that we’ve been through and everything that’s happened, we just have to keep it going. We just have to keep focusing on how we can improve and not lose our identity, who we are. No matter who is out there, we have an identity and that’s got to stick.”

Indiana are looking to avoid a season sweep after losing their first two meetings against Atlanta. The Hawks posted a 128-108 road victory on Oct 31 before winning 132-116 at home on Jan 26.

Atlanta will be without Onyeka Okongwu for the second straight game after the centre suffered a dental fracture in the win over the Boston Celtics on Jan 28.

The Hawks are also monitoring the status of leading scorer Jalen Johnson, who sat out the Jan 29 game against Houston with left calf tightness. He is listed as questionable.

Christian Koloko started in place of Okongwu and recorded six points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in nearly 26 minutes.

Could he be key against the Pacers? That remains to be seen.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Jan 30, Luka Doncic punctuated his sixth triple-double of the season with 37 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Wizards 142-111 in Washington.

The point guard finished with 13 assists and 11 boards and also added three steals.

Elsewhere, Denver superstar Nikola Jokic returned from a 16-game injury absence to post a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double and propel the Nuggets to a 122-109 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Karl-Anthony Towns also had a double-double, with 14 points and 20 rebounds for the New York Knicks who continued surging with a 127-97 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. REUTERS