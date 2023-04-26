'Ice' Trae Young nails last-gasp stunner as Hawks beat Celtics

LOS ANGELES – Trae Young nailed a last-gasp three-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Boston Celtics 119-117 to keep their Eastern Conference play-off series alive on Tuesday.

Young drained a 29-footer with just 1.8 seconds remaining to silence Boston’s TD Garden and ensure a game six back in Atlanta on Thursday.

Young, who finished with 38 points, 13 assists and four rebounds, said the Hawks had been determined to extend the series following the suspension of key guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray was suspended after a clash with a referee after game four on Sunday.

“We were missing a big piece of ours and we want him to play game six, so we want to go back home and have him with us,” Young said of Murray.

“I didn’t feel there was any pressure on me. Obviously we were without (Murray) but we all had to step our game up another level – not just me, we all did tonight. Total team win.”

The Celtics, leading the series 3-1, had looked to be cruising to victory after dominating for most of the second half to lead by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter.

But with Boston poised to wrap up a 4-1 series victory, Young and the Hawks took over with a startling late rally in the closing minutes that whittled away the Celtics lead.

Young nailed back-to-back three-pointers to level the scores at 111-111 with 2:42 remaining and then hit three free throws to help Atlanta take a 114-113 lead.

Robert Williams handed Boston a one-point advantage to make it 115-114 to the Celtics with 25.6 seconds left on the clock.

But a rash foul by Boston’s Marcus Smart presented Young with two more free throws to edge the Hawks into a 116-115 lead.

Young then had a nervous moment after conceding a foul on Derrick White, who shot two free throws to put the Celtics 117-116 ahead with 7.3 seconds left on the clock.

Young however responded superbly, calmly bringing the ball up court before launching a pullup three-pointer to give Atlanta a 119-117 lead before Boston’s final desperate last attack fizzled.

Young’s 38-point tally included 16 in the fourth quarter, while John Collins provided offensive backup with 22 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points.

Boston’s scoring was led by Jaylen Brown with 35 points while Jayson Tatum added 19. Four other Boston players finished in double figures. AFP