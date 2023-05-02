Ice-cool Harden scores 45 as Sixers stun Celtics

NEW YORK – James Harden scored a career playoff high 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid to stun the Boston Celtics in game one of their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference semi-final series on Monday.

Sixers star Harden produced a magical performance – including a pivotal go-ahead three-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining – to leave Boston’s TD Garden in stunned silence as the Sixers snatched a 119-115 victory.

“We’re just a resilient team,” Harden said. “Even without Joel, we’ve got the confidence to come here and win games.

“We’ve been doing it all year long, that’s a good one for us.”

The battling road win came with Sixers talisman Embiid looking on from the bench after being ruled out shortly before tip-off.

He failed to recover from a sprained knee sustained during the first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said the week-long rest after the Nets series had allowed Philadelphia to adapt their gameplan based on the likely absence of Embiid.

“You don’t ever get that opportunity,” Rivers said. “We said, ‘Guys we’re going to have to score back tonight, we can’t let them get away from us.’ I thought we did that.”

Harden’s 45-point haul came from 17-of-30 shooting and included seven three-pointers.

“He was awesome,” Rivers said. “Kept his cool, knew when to attack, knew when to give it up.”

Tyrese Maxey provided offensive support with 26 points while Tobias Harris added 18 and De’Anthony Melton 17.

The Celtics were led by 39 points from Jayson Tatum while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon 20.

With Boston exploiting the absence of Embiid to score freely in the paint, the Celtics jumped out to lead by 12 in the second quarter.

But Harden and Maxey’s scoring ensured that the Sixers remained in touch coming down the stretch with only a handful of points separating the two teams in the closing stages.

A loose pass from Brogdon with 32 seconds left on the clock handed Maxey an easy uncontested layup to put Philadelphia 114-113 up, before Tatum hit back with two free throws to give Boston a slender 115-114 advantage.