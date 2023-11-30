I had a special relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, says ex-Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Mike Dunlap

SINGAPORE – One of the under-rated attributes of a successful coach is a good listening ear.

It is something that former National Basketball Association (NBA) coach Michael Dunlap has honed over the last 43 years, some of which were spent working with the sport’s biggest stars – including Milwaukee Bucks’ power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dunlap, who was assistant coach when the Bucks won the championship in 2021, told The Straits Times: “You learn early that you manage personalities, the technical end of it is strategy, but more than that, is the behaviour and the motivation of trying to get them to play hard because we have so many games, so it’s a delicate balance.

“Be a good listener, and also, when they’re frustrated, help them with their frustration, and instead of being judgmental, empower them to be part of the solution.”

Working with a “generational talent” like Antetokounmpo when he was there from 2020 to 2023 was a career milestone for Dunlap.

“It was probably the inroads that were made with Giannis when he was struggling and I had a special relationship with him,” he said. “I listened to him and never said anything, or maybe said something of value that helped him move forward.

“You can tell him something once and he’s got it. It’s a privilege, you know, it’s not a right and when you’re with those special athletes, since they’re generational, they don’t come along very often.”

His listening ear extended beyond the players, as he also provided support to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Reminiscing on his favourite memory during his time in the NBA, the 66-year-old said: “I was the head coach at Charlotte (Bobcats). Michael Jordan was my boss. And there were times where on a Saturday I’d go into the office and it was just the two of us for two, three hours at a time.

“And those exchanges with him were brilliant. They were wonderful. And you know, I didn’t see him as an icon. I saw him as somebody that had smarts, was competitive, but also he needed somebody to listen to him.”

Dunlap is in town for the International Council for Coaching Excellence Global Coach Conference, which is being held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from Nov 30 to Dec 3. A number of top coaches, researchers and sports administrators are here to discuss issues and share their experiences with the other participants.

Dunlap, who now works as a consultant for the Perth Wildcats in the Australian Basketball League, boasts an extensive curriculum vitae that includes stints as assistant coach in the Denver Nuggets and college teams like Loyola Marymount University and the University of Arizona.

While others aim to lead a team as head coach, he prefers a supporting role.

He said: “What I enjoyed more was being an assistant because I felt I had more impact with players that were vulnerable, frustrated and needed help and because I had been a head coach, (there was) greater impact there because they have a tendency to talk to the assistants more than the head coach.”

Having spent time in college and elite basketball, he has some advice for Singapore, noting that the country needs more sports development and that it will take time to build talent. Though he cautioned against hiring a foreign coach as he will be “at a disadvantage because they don’t understand your culture”.

The four-day conference also saw three coaches – Pang Qing Liang (para archery), former international Isa Halim (ActiveSG football) and Winson Cheong (volleyball) – awarded the Singapore Coach Medallion, which recognises outstanding and inspiring local coaches.