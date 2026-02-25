Houston Rockets vow to let defence keep fueling offence against Sacramento Kings

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. shoots against Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh in the second half at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON – While the Houston Rockets remain entrenched as a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive ratings, there have been moments this NBA season where effectiveness on one end of the court impacts the other.

They struck a better balance in their 125-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, before they complete a two-game homestand on Wednesday (Thursday morning, Singapore time) against the Sacramento Kings.

The Rockets shot a robust 57 per cent while limiting the Jazz to 36.7 per cent shooting.

They established an offensive groove in the early stages, and that bolstered a defensive effort that at times has wavered when shooting is wayward.

“Whether it’s poor shooting or poor scoring for certain guys and the team in general, it seems to bleed over into our defence, and we can’t have that,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said.

“We need to maintain what we do there and let that fuel us on the other end.”

Looking ahead to the next game against the Kings, he reiterated that his offence and defence must work hand in hand if they want to win.

“We guarded extremely well in the first half (against the Jazz), and that creates our own turnovers,” Udoka added. “It’s always good for us when we can do that. The kick-aheads were great; we showed three examples at half-time of the ball moving side to side, changing sides, and guys getting out running.

“We love that pace and love the aggressiveness and guys hunting shots, either 3s or getting to the basket. That was due to really good defence.”

In the other camp, the short-handed Kings snapped a franchise-worst 16-game losing skid with their 123-114 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Sacramento previously announced that Zach LaVine (finger), Domantas Sabonis (back) and De’Andre Hunter (eye) were shelved for the remainder of the season, yet found the gumption to record their first victory since capping a four-game winning streak against the Washington Wizards on Jan 16.

The Kings, mired in the Western Conference cellar, have three games remaining on their five-game road trip. The triumph against the Grizzlies provided a boost to their collective spirits.

“The next one is Houston, and we’re going to go there and compete at a high level,” Kings coach Doug Christie said. “First and foremost, the competition level has to be high. You meet the game with physicality, and then you share the ball.

“Two things that travel in the NBA are defence and rebounding. Shots may or may not fall. It’s a different gym. The lights are different, the rims are different. But the two things that you can control are defence and rebounding, so it needs to get on that plane and go to Houston with us.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers got back to winning ways by coasting to a 109-94 win over the New York Knicks as their recent star signing James Harden scored 20 points.

It was a return to form after their seven-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday by the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder clinched their third straight win as they defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-107, with Isaiah Joe scoring 19 of his 22 points in the third quarter.

In another game, Derrick White also had 22 points as the Boston Celtics rolled over the short-handed Phoenix Suns 97-81 to extend their winning streak to four. REUTERS