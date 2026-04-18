Houston Rockets-LA Lakers series ‘much deeper’ than LeBron James-Kevin Durant tilt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers defends Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets during an NBA game at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026.

LOS ANGELES – A pair of NBA legends will square off once more when the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets face off in a Western Conference first-round series starting on Saturday (Sunday morning, Singapore time) in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant led the Rockets to the No. 5 seed in his first season with the team, while LeBron James has helped guide the Lakers to the No. 4 seed.

However, each team could be without significant firepower in the opener.

Durant is listed as questionable due to a bruised right knee.

Meanwhile, Lakers guards Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) could end up missing the series entirely after both were injured in a 139-96 blowout loss at Oklahoma City on April 2. Both are officially out for Game 1.

The situation will thrust James back to the forefront at age 41, while in his record 23rd NBA season. Even while starting the season with a sciatica injury, it did not appear as if he lost a step, with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games.

“He had not a good season, not a great (one), he had a remarkable season,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said. “All things considered, you take away the fact that he’s in his 23rd year and he’s 41 years old, he had a remarkable season.”

After three consecutive losses when Doncic and Reaves went down, the Lakers rebounded to win their final three games of the regular season to clinch the fourth seed. It was James who pulled the group together in a team meeting to make the late push.

“He’s very vocal,” the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura said. “It’s big time for him.”

At age 37 and in his 18th season, Durant averaged 26.0 points with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Perhaps most impressive of all was his 78 regular-season games played, his most since 2018-19.

“Of course, from the outside looking in, casual folks who are not in the life with us every day, yeah, the (playoff) matchup is definitely fun,” Durant said, according to The Sporting News.

“Two great players who have been in the league for a long time, but everybody who’s involved in this series knows it’s much deeper than that.”

The rebounding total was Durant’s lowest since he was a rookie with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007-08, but staying out of the fray inside likely helped to keep him fresh. The Rockets had plenty of rebounding, leading the NBA at 48.1 per game and 15.0 on the offensive end.

“It’s the best rebounding team in the last 25 years,” James said, anticipating the challenge ahead.

While scoring can be a challenge for the Rockets at times, the focus on extending possession with offensive rebounds has served them well. While the Lakers led the NBA at 50.2% shooting from the floor, the Rockets were 10th at 47.9% and 18th at 115.2 points per game.

Alperen Sengun was as much of an all-around threat as Durant with 20.4 points, to go along with team bests in rebounding (8.9) and assists (6.2). Sengun’s passing ability helped to make up for the loss of Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in the preseason.

Houston closed out the regular season by winning nine of its last 10 games, but it lost twice to the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 25 and dropped consecutive games to the Lakers in March at home.

Meanwhile in the final play-in games on Friday, Jalen Green’s 36 points helped lift the Phoenix Suns into the play-offs with a 111-96 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors.

The Suns clinched the Western Conference’s eighth post-season seed and will visit the defending champion and top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday to open their first-round series.

Elsewhere, Paolo Banchero scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures for the host Orlando Magic, who advanced to the Eastern Conference play-offs by routing the Charlotte Hornets 121-90.

The Magic earned the eighth seed and will face the top-seeded Pistons in the first round. REUTERS