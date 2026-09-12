Holders US battle past Spain to reach women's World Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN, Sept 12 - Defending champions the United States pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 76-66 on Saturday and book their place in the Women's World Cup final after being tested for much of the contest.

The Americans, who have won the last four world titles, will face France on Sunday after they defeated hosts Germany to punch their maiden World Cup final ticket.

It will be a repeat of the 2024 Olympics women's final which the United States won by a point.

Underdogs Spain made a flying start, surging into a 9-1 lead as their aggressive defence caught the Americans off guard. But the tournament favourites quickly responded, with a second unit led by Caitlin Clark sparking an 11-0 run that turned the game around and gave the United States a 20-16 advantage.

They held on to their lead despite a spirited Spain fightback led by Iyana Martin, taking a three-point lead into halftime as the European side refused to surrender.

With a 9-2 run and Megan Gustafson scoring four, the Spaniards drew level at the end of the third quarter.

American captain Breanna Stewart -- the team's top scorer with 16 points -- combined stout defence with four straight free throws to help the United States open up a 10-point cushion in a decisive fourth quarter.

The Americans never relinquished their lead as Spain faded down the stretch.

Earlier France outclassed Germany 86-64, earning the biggest winning margin by any team other than the USA in a World Cup semi-final. Gabby Williams delivered a masterclass with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The French have now secured their first World Cup medal since the inaugural tournament in 1953, when they finished third. REUTERS