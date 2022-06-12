Hobbled Curry serves up a sizzler

BOSTON • Stephen Curry has built up an extensive catalogue of accolades, honours, records and personal milestones during his glittering National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals career.

But as the stardust settled on his virtuoso 43-point display on Friday, many were left convinced they had just witnessed the greatest performance of them all by the Golden State Warriors superstar.

The 34-year-old shrugged off a sore foot to carry the Warriors to a 107-97 victory on the road against the Boston Celtics, squaring the best-of-seven series at 2-2 and yanking precious momentum back to Golden State, who host two of the three remaining games in San Francisco. Game 5 will take place tomorrow.

Klay Thompson, who has shared a court with Curry for most of his career, had no doubt about where Friday's masterpiece deserved to be ranked.

"Probably No. 1," he said.

"This was nearly a must-win game, and to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did, and they were attacking him on defence. His conditioning is second-to-none in this league."

The Warriors' Draymond Green was similarly effusive, hailing Curry's competitive nature.

"Put us on his back. Willed us to win. Came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game," he said.

With Golden State in danger of falling into a 3-1 hole, Curry, the NBA's all-time leader for three-point shooting, made seven-of-14 from beyond the arc during what was the second 40-point NBA Finals game of his career.

He shot 14 of 26 from the field and collected 10 rebounds.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also paid tribute to his star man's physical conditioning.

"Just stunning," he said. "The physicality out there is pretty dramatic. I mean, Boston's got the best defence in the league.

"Huge and powerful at every position, and for Steph to take that - that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him... I think this is the strongest physically he's ever been."

Stars across the NBA lined up to lavish praise on Curry on Friday.

"Chef is insane!!!" wrote Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Twitter, referring to Curry by his popular nickname.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers said simply: "AMAZING."

Curry declined to comment on where he ranked Friday's masterclass in his collection of signature performances.

"I don't rank my performances," he said. "Just win the game."

Jayson Tatum led the Boston scorers with 23 points while Jaylen Brown finished with 21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS