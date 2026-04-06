High-flying San Antonio Spurs host Philadelphia 76ers with NBA play-offs looming

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Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs scoring in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA game at Ball Arena on April 4, 2026 in Colorado. He had 34 points and 18 rebounds in the 136-134 overtime loss.

– The San Antonio Spurs look to rebound from a rare loss and return to their bid for the top seeding in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on April 6 (April 7 morning, Singapore time).

The Spurs (59-19) head home for their final four games of the regular season, after a 136-134 loss in overtime in Denver on April 4.

The setback snapped San Antonio’s 11-game winning streak but was just their third defeat since Feb 1.

Two of those losses have been to the Nuggets (50-28).

San Antonio, who are guaranteed to finish no worse than second in the West, would need to win and have the Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) lose three times in the final week to pass the Thunder for the top seeds in the conference.

The defending champions are not letting up, clinching a 146-111 home win over the Utah Jazz on April 5.

The Spurs need two victories to claim home-court advantage over the East-leading Detroit, should those two play in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio must now focus after the loss in Denver. Victor Wembanyama, as usual, led the Spurs on April 4, amassing 34 points and 18 rebounds while going 16-for-17 from the foul line, with the 16 a career high.

“I think it was an amazing game – very fun,” he said. “One of the most fun games. I wish we could’ve closed it out.

“My conclusion of this game is that it was good for us. It was a real test against a team that’s actually playing for something right now.”

Stephon Castle added 20 points, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie scored 18 apiece, De’Aaron Fox contributed 14 points, Dylan Harper had 12 points and Keldon Johnson 10 points in the loss, just San Antonio’s third in 30 games.

The Spurs took the setback in stride, preferring to look at the positives and taking it as part of their learning curve.

“A game like that was something that we needed,” Champagnie said.

“When we go back and watch the film, there will be a lot of valuable things we can take from that.”

The 76ers (43-35) head to the Alamo City after a 116-93 loss at home to Detroit on April 4.

Philadelphia shot just 34.2 per cent in the second half when they managed only 33 points after half-time. They were led by Tyrese Maxey’s 23 points and 20 from Paul George (18 of those in the first half).

The 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid as they played the second half of a back-to-back, were out-rebounded 45-33 and outscored by 10 points in the paint.

Philadelphia, who have been shackled with injuries this season, had a two-game winning streak snapped. But they have still won six of their last 10 as they battle to avoid the post-season play-in tournament.

The 76ers are in sixth place, half a game ahead of Toronto for an automatic spot in the play-offs, with their next three contests on the road.

“We’re trying to get in,” said George, who played in a back-to-back for the first time this season as he works his way to full strength from a knee injury.

“We don’t have the luxury to try to size up who’s ahead of us. We’re trying to get in, at least from my point of view.”

San Antonio took the first game between the teams this season 131-91 in Philadelphia on March 3.

REUTERS