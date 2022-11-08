Basketball: Hawks rookie Griffin shines as Bucks suffer first loss

LOS ANGELES – Rookie A. J. Griffin scored 24 points from the bench as the Atlanta Hawks ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ unbeaten start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season with a 117-98 victory on Monday.

Griffin was one of six Hawks players to make double digits as Atlanta shrugged off the absence of star playmaker Trae Young to hand the Bucks their first defeat of the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Bucks went into the game seeking a 10th straight win after a 9-0 start left them as the NBA’s only unbeaten team.

But Atlanta recovered superbly after being outscored 36-25 in the first quarter before trailing by six points at half-time.

The game swung decisively in their favour in the third period as the Hawks’ scoring erupted with 37 points.

Atlanta wrapped up victory with a 28-18 fourth quarter that saw the Hawks improve to 7-3 for the season.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks’ scorers with 25 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

But the real stars of the show for Atlanta came from a potent bench led by teenage rookie Griffin, who combined for 59 points to set up the win. Justin Holiday drained four three-pointers in a 14-point contribution while Onyeka Okongwu added 12.

“Before the game started, the coach said: ‘Believe’. I feel the whole team wanted more,” the 19-year-old Griffin said.

“It was a great win. We knew the game plan – just pitch in and make sure we had each other’s back.”

Milwaukee’s scoring was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 25 points, while Jrue Holiday added 16 points.

In other games on Monday, Joel Embiid drained a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line in a 33-point display as the Philadelphia 76ers outgunned the Phoenix Suns 100-88.

Embiid’s shooting accuracy was backed with a red-hot contribution from Georges Niang off the bench, as he sank seven three-pointers in a 21-point contribution. Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers.