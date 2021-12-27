Harden's return a boost for Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES • It had been a frustrating fortnight for James Harden.

With National Basketball Association (NBA) Covid-19 protocols stating he had to self-isolate at home, the All-Star guard "did nothing" other than to binge on video games and TV shows.

The Brooklyn Nets did not necessarily miss him, with three wins from the four games he missed, but they were happy to welcome him back to the fold on Saturday.

Harden collected 36 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his 63rd career triple-double as the visitors survived a furious comeback attempt by the Los Angeles Lakers to record a 122-115 victory.

This was the Nets' first game in a week - three of their contests were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak - and the effects were still apparent at the Crypto.com Arena.

Kevin Durant, the NBA's leading scorer, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and four other players did not travel to Los Angeles because of the protocols, while Joe Harris remains out because of injury.

In their absence, Harden shone.

He shot 10 of 25 from the field, made three blocks and hit 13 free throws and his biggest play occurred in the final minute with four points and an assist, as the Nets (22-9) maintained their hold on top spot in the Eastern Conference. The hosts remain seventh in the West (16-18).

Afterwards, Harden expressed his desire to build on his performance without any further distractions, with Brooklyn among the top contenders to win their maiden NBA championship.

"Very difficult," he said.

"Just because obviously we're trying to avoid it (Covid-19), but whatever. Just being in the house and not being able to do anything.

"That's difficult, especially when it's in the middle of the season and you get hit with this. When you get back, you have to ramp up and hopefully, continue to stay on pace and get your conditioning up and your wind back and all of this.

"It's difficult. But to think everybody is going through it because this virus is spreading is so crazy. Hopefully, it's not too serious, and people are not really affected by it.

"I'm just happy to be back on the court."

The Nets still have no idea when Durant, Irving, Aldridge and their teammates will clear protocols. They have been so short-handed that this month, they decided to reinstate Irving despite having decided in October not to use him because of his unvaccinated status.

The All-Star guard can play only on the road as a result of New York City's mandate but Harden is looking forward to his teammate's eventual return, even though he will be just a part-timer.

"Obviously we all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organisation and our team," he said.

"Just to be around him, even if it's just for road games, is going to be huge for us. It's going to make all of our jobs a lot easier. We miss having him around. Obviously, he's a very skilled basketball player. His personality around the team, we miss him."

In the meantime, Nets coach Steve Nash is counting on Harden to step up with many of the team's core players still out.

"There's been a lot thrown at him," he said. "He's continued to progress and get better and obviously, overcome the latest interruption. He gets some fresh air today.

"But overall, I'm really pleased with his work to get back and to continue to improve throughout the season. He still can get better. We know that, so he's eager and loves the game and has been working hard at it."

In Phoenix, Stephen Curry sank 33 points to lead Golden State to a 116-107 victory over Phoenix that moved the Warriors (27-6) ahead of the Suns (26-6) for the best record in the NBA.

