Harden hits the floor running

MINNESOTA • James Harden did not disappoint in his highly anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 27 points and handing out 12 assists in the 133-102 away rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday night.

Harden, the league's 2018 Most Valuable Player (MVP), was playing his first game with his new team since arriving in Philadelphia from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deadline trade for Ben Simmons on Feb 10.

Sidelined with a strained hamstring for his first four games with the Sixers, he made up for lost time with an impressive offensive display. That included a trademark step-back three-pointer late in the first half on which he drew a foul from Minnesota's Jarred Vanderbilt and converted the free throw to complete the four-point play.

The All-Star guard converted another four-point play in the fourth quarter to push the Sixers' lead to 24 points, getting a hug from his new teammate Joel Embiid.

Even before the contest at the Target Centre, Embiid had plenty of good things to say about Philadelphia's prized acquisition.

"He's a great person, a great personality," the All-Star centre said.

"Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence - on the team, and on the floor - has really changed us a lot since he got here."

Embiid was even happier after playing his first game alongside Harden.

"He was making plays for all of us," he said. "That was probably as wide-open as I've been in my entire career. The shot-making ability, shot creation, you should've seen my face... We've never had this, nothing close to this."

Harden, a three-time NBA scoring champion, said he would be happy to be cast in the role of playmaker alongside MVP candidate Embiid if that is what will help the 76ers win.

"I am willing to do whatever," he said. "We have one common goal. I have nothing to prove individually. As a unit, I think we have something to prove."

Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia, who are third in the Eastern Conference on 36-23.

They hope Harden's arrival can help them challenge for the top spot now shared by the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls ( 39-21).

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points.

The Heat kept pace with the Bulls with a 115-100 victory over the Knicks in New York.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points and Jimmy Butler added 23, as the Heat withstood a career-high 46 points from Knicks forward R.J. Barrett at Madison Square Garden.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers let another victory slip away late, falling to their rivals the Clippers 105-102. They have now won just three of their last 10 games to drop to ninth in the West on 27-32.

Star forward LeBron James missed a potential game-tying three-pointer as time expired, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds to see his streak of games with at least 25 points end at 23.

In the surprise of the night, C.J. McCollum scored 32 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-102 victory over the league-leading Phoenix Suns (49-11), who were paced by Devin Booker's 30 points.

Brandon Ingram added 28 points for New Orleans and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Pelicans ended the Suns' eight-game winning streak.

