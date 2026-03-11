‘Grateful’ James Harden leads Cleveland Cavaliers into battle with Orlando Magic

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Arena.

ORLANDO – Cleveland Cavaliers point guard James Harden reached another career milestone, becoming the ninth member of the 29,000-point club on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

His quest to reach 30,000 begins on Wednesday (Thursday morning, Singapore time), when the Cavaliers hit the road to play the Orlando Magic.

“The Beard” put together another efficient game in the 115-101 win over Philadelphia, totaling 21 points. It was his sixth 20-point game since joining the Cavaliers in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Cavs gave me an opportunity to go out and showcase my game, so I’m grateful,” said Harden, who has 29,017 points in 17 seasons. “It’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in over the years.”

Harden is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds through 11 games with the Cavaliers. The team have won 18 of their last 24, continuing a hot stretch that started in late December.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continues to score at a career-high pace of 28.4 points per game, combining with Harden to form arguably the most dynamic backcourt in the league.

“I love the communication they’ve shown and I think James said it best,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They’re both desperate to win. I’m pleased so far.”

The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the Magic this season with Mitchell averaging 40.5 points. Paolo Banchero leads Orlando at 32.0 points in the series, continuing a one-on-one rivalry that began in the 2024 postseason when Cleveland won a seven-game series.

Power forward Banchero has been on a roll since the All-Star break, pouring in 26.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists with four 30-point games.

He scored 33 points Sunday as the Magic mauled the Milwaukee Bucks 130-91.

“Offensively, we’ve been finding our flow,” Banchero said. “I’m just going out there and being aggressive. When we’re able to get stops and get off the glass and run, I think we find real good shots.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama scored 39 points as the red-hot San Antonio Spurs defeated the Boston Celtics 125-116.

Devin Booker scored 27 points and dished seven assists while leading the Phoenix Suns to a 129-114 victory over the Bucks. Phoenix sank a season-high 24 three-pointers (on 51 attempts).

Jalen Duren scored 26 points in three quarters and Cade Cunningham collected 21 and 15 assists as the Detroit Pistons seized control early, stopping a season-worst four-game skid with a wire-to-wire 138-100 rout of the Brooklyn Nets.

In other news, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been fined US$50,000 for an “inappropriate and unprofessional” gesture toward a referee in Sunday’s win over the New York Knicks, the NBA said Tuesday.

Doncic thought Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara should have been assessed an offensive charge foul in the third quarter. Instead the Slovenian star, who was knocked to the court on the play, was whistled for a blocking foul.

He was sprawled on his back when he looked at the closest game official and rubbed his fingers together, seemingly indicating the referee was paid off. REUTERS, AFP